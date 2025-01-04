Swiped Off The Internet: Alaska Posted by Oppo on 4 January 2025, 3:00 pm Gave me a chuckle. Not sure about zzyzx: . Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
Hey, Denmark! Sell us Greenland!
Op ad næsen med en gummislange!!
Yup…two cents an acre when we could have gotten the whole place for a box of paddle balls. Yet Putin is still whining and complaining because he thinks Russia got ripped off. .So every once in a while he sends his naval and air forces along our coast line just to check us out and make sure we’re taking proper care of the place.
Why doesn’t he just ask Xi for the latest spy balloon report?