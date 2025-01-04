Straight Line of the Day: Dear Social Services: I Wish To Adopt an Intern Because … Posted by Oppo on 4 January 2025, 12:00 pm Well, for one thing, the poor dears don’t seem to have enough clothes nor enough to drink. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Because …
… I will train and and train and train until achieving the very best result, ever.
It’s the christian thing to do.
The neighborhood skanks could really use a role model.
…my wife could really use a hand with the smaller tasks so she can focus on the bigger things.
…bikini car washes aren’t any fun by myself.
… despite several attempts, I still can’t post .gifs, memes, or video clips properly to add context to some of the seemingly nonsense things I say. The interns excel at such things.
I wish to adopt an intern because…I’m a dirty old man with delusions of grandure. (At least I’m honest.)
These intern prospects are just starting out on such wonderful careers! And they need all the guidance and mentor-ship that we can muster, mister. So, of course, most of us are ready to help any way we can – except those who moisturize and nance around to disco on Saturday night. I really don’t think the candidates would be interested in people like USSJIMMYCARTER!
Anyway, as Nelson Rockefeller once said, “The country needs leadership and I’m ready to give it!”
-Jimmy (Call me Jim!)