Welcome to IMAO! I Don’t Think It’s Too Much To Ask To Start Off the New Year With This Attitude

Feline swagger after ingesting tuna.
But it don’t mean a thing if it ain’t got that swing 🎷🎺📯🪕🎹🎵🎶🎵🎶🎶
Damncat getting too big for his britches.
Yeah! And does he even come when called?
I think he’s the Cheshire Cat who walks by himself and all places look alike to him.
I can’t say that I’ve ever seen him wearing britches.
He’s too big for them.
I started the new year off by watching the movie ‘The Spider Lady Strikes Back’ (1947) that chick is hot!
I have FOS, fear of spiders, and now I want my participation trophy for over coming my phobia.
I’m struttin’ my stuff, y’all
I’m struttin’ my stuff, y’all
I’m struttin’ my stuff, y’all
I’m struttin’ my stuff, y’all
You all might like to hustle or do the bump or any dance you want
When I get out on the floor, I just wanna strut my stuff
Got a pretty mama in Atlanta, ain’t nothin’ but a Georgia peach
Strutted her stuff all the way down to West Palm Beach
I’m struttin’ my stuff, y’all (Every day, every night, y’all)
I’m struttin’ my stuff, y’all (Watch me work out one time, people)
I’m struttin’ my stuff, y’all (Hey, hey, hey)
Whoo
I’m struttin’ my stuff, y’all (Yeah)
Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee
I strut my stuff out any ol’ place I be
Louisiana, Florida, Alabam’
I like it down there ’cause it ain’t no ham like Birmingham
I’m struttin’ my stuff, y’all (I think I got it, y’all)
I’m struttin’ my stuff, y’all (Watch me work out one time, y’all, now)
I’m struttin’ my stuff, y’all (Hey, hey, hey)
I’m struttin’ my stuff, y’all (Yeah) ~ Elvin Bishop
It is definitely not too much to ask.
I’ll happily start my 2025 strut after breakfast and wife snuggle.
Cattitude!
I used to have that attitude, before my shillelagh went missing.
In my neck of the woods, you can ask me to start the year off by staring into the sun, but it aint gonna happen. Looking adorable and laid back, that, that I can do.
Travolta in a cat suut?