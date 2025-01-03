Friday Night Open Thread: Positive Experiences

People seem to like having good things happen to them — like finding money on the sidewalk. These things sometimes happen.
I found a $20 bill on the sidewalk once, and have never forgotten it.
(Unlike Rihar, I didn’t try to find the owner.)
I even won sometimes at casinos, and enjoyed that. Yes, there are more times I’ve lost. I try to forget those, but note this: no one tries to forget the times they won.
Can any of you cite any instances of anything that’s ever happened to you that was positive?
(Don’t get too personal. We probably don’t want to hear it. I know I don’t, for sure.)
But perhaps relate something like getting a 13th McNugget in a 12-piece order, or something like that. That has never happened to me, but I reckon that $20 bill I found makes up for it. (If I ever lose that twenty, I hope Rihar finds it.)
It’s the little things that make life worthwhile.
Next Week: How To Deal With Jealousy Over Good Luck Other People Have Had
There’s a small, family owned and run Filipino restaurant I go to almost every week. Sometimes they run out of certain items or I have to wait for more food to get cooked. They usually compensate by throwing in a second entree or an extra lumpia. Pretty good thing.
Did you ever get those Filipino deep-fried things — with beef inside, rolled up like a cigarillo? I could eat like ten million of those things. Forget what they’re called.
Filipino chicken – best on the planet. Korean – second. American – 3rd.
Oh. I’ve found $20, $10, $5 and $1 on the street over the years. Waiting for $50 and $100. Also found a guy’s wallet once that had over $200 in it, credit cards, DL and contact info. I called him, confirmed his address (~1/2 mile away) and drover over and dropped it off. Declined a small reward. He was astounded anyone would go out of their way. (No, the billfold wasn’t empty when I returned it!! Geesh!)
Good for you. That’s how society works. I guess when there’s ID, you’ve kinda gotta return it or you’re a low-life.
I never found a wallet with ID, but I did find a SmartPhone in a tourist area, and I turned it in to the cops because I knew they’d find its owner.
And, in return, some Good Samaritan turned in a piece of luggage of my sister’s, which fell out of a vehicle on a road, unbeknownst to the driver (me). Good people.
I regularly take walks around the industrial park where my work is located. In the past 6 months I’ve found a 1974 fifty cent piece, a rare 5 peso coin, a twenty, and a $100 bill that blew right up to me on a particularly windy day (no one was around – I checked) I also found and returned a USPS cellphone that fell out of a delivery truck (the mailman waves at me whenever he sees me now)
I was riding my bicycle home from school (8th grade) when a storm hit with golf ball size hail stones. I had dropped my bike and covered my head with my back pack when I was suddenly lifted up and tossed into the drivers seat of a pickup. A very big man pushed me across the seat then jumped in. The noise of the hail on the roof was frightening and the windshield was cracking. Just as quick, the storm passed. The man asked where I lived and drove me home. He had put my bicycle in the back of his truck. I saw blood running down his face when I thanked him for saving me. He smiled and drove away. I never saw him again.
This past week I was buying two desserts for a Christmas party. At the self check out the first went through okay but the second wouldn’t. Got an error message of bar code not identified. The associate came over and tried. No luck. The supervisor came over and tried reseting and doing it over. Failed. Finally they said, “Well, looks like you got a free cheesecake”.
