Last Post of 2024. Anything You Want To Get Off Your Chest?

(Interns, especially.)

Well, here I am at Mar-A-Lago, but there doesn’t seem to be anyone else around. Lots of coats on hooks, though. Door seems to be locked. Some music filtering in.

  3. There was that one time I considered not walking the shopping cart back to the place where the carts go in the parking lot.

  4. That time I saw cash blowing around the street. I pulled over and started gathering it all up. I literally had a fistful of dollars. I was very happy until I looked up and saw a purse.

    My first thought was “dangit! I’ll bet there’s some ID in there”.

    There was. My brief experience with $600 street-dollars ended when the real owner answered the phone.

