Last Post of 2024. Anything You Want To Get Off Your Chest? Posted by Oppo on 31 December 2024, 9:00 pm (Interns, especially.) Well, here I am at Mar-A-Lago, but there doesn’t seem to be anyone else around. Lots of coats on hooks, though. Door seems to be locked. Some music filtering in. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Three skin tags and one mole.
I once voted for Jerry Brown, mostly because he had a hot girlfriend…
There was that one time I considered not walking the shopping cart back to the place where the carts go in the parking lot.
That time I saw cash blowing around the street. I pulled over and started gathering it all up. I literally had a fistful of dollars. I was very happy until I looked up and saw a purse.
My first thought was “dangit! I’ll bet there’s some ID in there”.
There was. My brief experience with $600 street-dollars ended when the real owner answered the phone.
This damn gator tattoo. Just kidding. That’s the best thing on my chest