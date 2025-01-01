Bond Girlathon : Results 12/18/2024 : New Matches 1/1/2025

Happy New Year! Let’s start it off right with the resumption of the Bond Girlathon.
Results
|Carole Bouquet
|No Preference
|Emily Bolton
|145
|1
|39
|Lynn-Holly Johnson
|No Preference
|Leila Shenna
|186
|2
|19
Match 1
Cassandra Harris (Countess Lisl von Schlaf) vs Tina Hudson (Bianca)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Cassandra Harris
|0 – 1 – 0
|35 – 2 – 135
Actress: Cassandra Harris Nationality: Australian Bond Movie: For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Synopsis:
Countess Lisl von Schlaf was the mistress of Milos Columbo, a Greek smuggler. Columbo asked Lisl to stage an argument with him at dinner, as an excuse for her to go off with Bond, to discover some information about him. Lisl and Bond spent the night together, and got on quite well. They went for a walk on the beach the next morning, and Lisl was tragically killed by henchman Locque.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Tina Hudson
|0 – 1 – 0
|84 – 1 – 126
Actress: Tina Hudson Nationality: English Bond Movie: Octopussy (1983)
Synopsis:
Bianca was an MI6 agent assisting Bond in Latin America. She helped Bond disguise himself as Colonel Toro so that he could infiltrate a military base and plant an explosive on a Cuban spy plane. When the mission went awry and Bianca saw Bond being taken away as a prisoner in an army jeep, she went into action. She drove alongside the jeep, and flirted with Bond’s captors, showing off her legs to distract them while Bond pulled their parachute cords.
Match 2
Kristina Wayborn (Magda) vs Tanya Roberts (Stacey Sutton)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Kristina Wayborn
|1 – 0 – 0
|135 – 2 – 35
Actress: Kristina Wayborn Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: Octopussy (1983)
Synopsis:
Magda was the right-hand woman of Octopussy, and assisted her smuggling partner Kamal Khan on many occasions throughout the film. After attending an auction in which Bond stole a Fabegé egg, Magda was sent to sleep with Bond so that she could steal it back. After Octopussy found out that Khan tried to kill her, her cult of girls, Magda included, storm Khan’s palace.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Tanya Roberts
|1 – 0 – 0
|126 – 1 – 84
Actress: Tanya Roberts Nationality: American Bond Movie: A View To a Kill (1985)
Synopsis:
Stacey Sutton inherited the Sutton Oil company, which megalomaniac Max Zorin tried to take over. Zorin offered Sutton $5 million for her shares in the company, which she refused. Bond learnt of the cheque and confronted her at her home. Stacey was initially aggressive, pointing a shotgun at Bond. However, when some of Zorin’s henchmen arrived to persuade Stacey to sell, Bond sorted them out and gained Stacey’s trust. The pair escaped an attempt on their lives, and managed to kill Zorin.