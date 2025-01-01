My Conspiracy Theory: JFK Was Murdered! Posted by Oppo on 31 December 2024, 7:00 pm Flame away! Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
Agreed. JFK was clearly murdered by the hot Blond in a mini skirt with white go-go boots in the Grassy Knoll.
I’m not so sure. Wray claims that perhaps a fragment from the limo struck JFK. Therefore it’s an accidental death.
I guess you hadda take a shot…