Friday Night Open Thread: STEM Graduates

In college, I majored in English and Art and goofing off.

STEM majors make me jealous. No, what’s the word? Sick! (We English majors are always sticklers for the accurate word.) Yes, you with your numbers and points of reference.

“STEM” is of recent coinage, of course, meaning “Science, Technology, and Em.” Not a very promising beginning for any field of study.

I know many commenters here, like Vakatunnen or Caleygraph, and I think zzyzx and some others — oh, and FrankJ — have something going for them, but if it isn’t a liberal art, I don’t give a fart. Rhymes are something that English majors excel at and STEM graduates don’t.

If there isn’t currently a meteor streaking towards the earth, what good is a STEM degree? Wouldn’t you rather hear about the many adventures of Winnie the Pooh? Damn straight. I know I would.

In summation, scientists wear weird glasses, but so do poets. It’s a bifurcated (!) mystery that neither branch of study is likely to explain — ever.

Of course, if you have a stray thought, this is an open thread …

