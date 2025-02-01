Straight Line of the Day: A Thousand Monkeys Typing For Two Weeks Couldn’t Produce Shakespeare’s Plays, But They Could Produce… Posted by Oppo on 1 February 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Something more coherent than anything we heard from the government in the last few years
Disney’s Snow White remake?
…a Joe Biden speech.
…hundreds of more word salads for Kamala.
Shakespeare’s pick-up lines at his local Soho pub.
A perfectly cromulent thesaurus for Joe Biden.
The script for the movie My Dinner with Walrus and Michael Stipe.
DNC talking points.
You all beat me to it…
Why would anyone want monkeys to write Shakespeare’s plays? We already have them, you see. Besides, “Is this a banana which I see before me…” loses a bit of power, doesn’t it?
A better script than any of the Academy Award winning movies from the last decade.
…. a rather disturbing aroma.
The Twilight Games
-moody teenage sparkly vampires and buff warewolves murder each other for food and the entertainment of aristocrats in a desperate money grab for the young adult moody reader.
the nightly news
But They Could Produce…
. . . and did produce Obamacare regulations, according to my friends at various payroll, medical and insurance service companies.
. . . at least 81 million pre-printed ballots in 2020.
How to properly grill burgers
By Whats Up Chuck Schumer……
A hip-hop classic.
If they are able to somewhere insert the words “Carbon Tax,” then it would be pretty much anything from Justin Trudeau.