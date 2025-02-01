Straight Line of the Day: A Thousand Monkeys Typing For Two Weeks Couldn’t Produce Shakespeare’s Plays, But They Could Produce…

Posted by on

16 Comments

  11. The Twilight Games

    -moody teenage sparkly vampires and buff warewolves murder each other for food and the entertainment of aristocrats in a desperate money grab for the young adult moody reader.

    1
    Reply to this comment

  13. But They Could Produce…

    . . . and did produce Obamacare regulations, according to my friends at various payroll, medical and insurance service companies.

    . . . at least 81 million pre-printed ballots in 2020.

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.