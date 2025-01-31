Straight Line of the Day: What the Original Indians Might Think if They Looked Around Today: … Posted by Oppo on 31 January 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
“This place big whampum racist!”
…it’s not true that we mated with the buffalo to create the Blacks.
Oh for sure. They mated with Buffalo and created the Bremelo, or what it is assumed to be a woman in Bremerton.
The buffalo won, and now they wear OUR skins:0
Dang, this place is cool. I can’t wait to find my tribe and check out their place!
Indian in Loin Cloth looks around, “dang these people wear some skimpy clothes”.
“Little Iron Horses everywhere!”
“What is ‘concrete?’ What is ‘asphalt?'”
“Show me rifles and horses.”
“Your hair smell like flowers. I skin you now.”
What is “Casino”?
There goes the neighborhood.
“I can save 15 percent on car insurance? What is percent? What is car insurance?”
Why ask about car warranty?
Because for an Indian of your age, the warranty has expired.
I’d been trying to get in touch with him about it for years, but I never got through…
“What tribe was Harry Doyle from?”
The Scouts with Big Snouts.
How