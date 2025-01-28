Italy Restarts Program Shipping Illegal Migrants to Albania for Processing and Repatriation – PM Meloni in Saudi Arabia to Sign Strategic Partnership Agreements With the Kingdom

Gateway Pundit | Jan. 26, 2025 | Paul Serran

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is doubling down in the new year, emboldened by the right-wing expansion in the world with the historic election of Donald J. Trump in the US, and several developments in Europe – in Romania, Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK… and many other nations.

Meloni is riding this wave, reigniting her much-praised and much-maligned plan to send ‘asylum seekers’ (a.k.a. illegal migrants) to Albania for processing and posterior deportation.