Italy Restarts Program Shipping Illegal Migrants to Albania for Processing and Repatriation – PM Meloni in Saudi Arabia to Sign Strategic Partnership Agreements With the Kingdom
Gateway Pundit | Jan. 26, 2025 | Paul Serran
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is doubling down in the new year, emboldened by the right-wing expansion in the world with the historic election of Donald J. Trump in the US, and several developments in Europe – in Romania, Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK… and many other nations.
Meloni is riding this wave, reigniting her much-praised and much-maligned plan to send ‘asylum seekers’ (a.k.a. illegal migrants) to Albania for processing and posterior deportation.
