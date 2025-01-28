Straight Line of the Day: How Can You Tell the FBI Is Conducting a Nuclear Incident Drill in NYC?

FBI begins ‘nuclear incident drill’ in New York amid fears of WWIII
Daily Mail | 27 January 2025 | Stacy Liberatore
Officials have begun a large-scale nuclear incident exercise in New York amid fears of WWIII.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said the exercise includes military aircraft, personnel who will carry out scenario threats to be ready ‘to respond in the event of a nuclear incident in the United States or overseas.’
The drills began Sunday, but the agency said the public may now see personnel practising out in the open. The exercise ends on January 31.
‘The training exercise will not pose risks to area residents. Please do not be alarmed by the activity,’ the FBI shared in a statement.
If you’re picturing a certain actor named Kevin saying “Remain Calm! All is well!” . . . Bacon!
I’m picturing Biden in his basement screaming “Buy a shotgun”!
How Can You Tell the FBI Is Conducting a Nuclear Incident Drill in NYC?
There is noticeably less traffic on the George Washington Bridge.
The Homeless start glowing.
A lot of funny looking camouflage vehicles driving through Central Park.
The Rockettes are practicing in full Hazmat suits…
The counterfeit Ray-Ban market has suddenly gotten very busy…
Their agents have traded their khaki shorts for khaki pants.
They all put the lotion on it.
They issued the double secret directive: “All your drones are belong to us. Now f**k outta heah!”
Last seen painting a bullseye on the Trump Tower roof.
Secret handshake rituals now include danger cuddles.
Outgoing upper management photographed dragging pizza slices up tenement steps.
Man-hours dedicated to finding missing shillelaghs is cut from functionally zero to actually zero.