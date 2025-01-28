Straight Line of the Day: How Can You Tell the FBI Is Conducting a Nuclear Incident Drill in NYC?

FBI begins ‘nuclear incident drill’ in New York amid fears of WWIII

Daily Mail | 27 January 2025 | Stacy Liberatore

Officials have begun a large-scale nuclear incident exercise in New York amid fears of WWIII.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said the exercise includes military aircraft, personnel who will carry out scenario threats to be ready ‘to respond in the event of a nuclear incident in the United States or overseas.’

The drills began Sunday, but the agency said the public may now see personnel practising out in the open. The exercise ends on January 31.

‘The training exercise will not pose risks to area residents. Please do not be alarmed by the activity,’ the FBI shared in a statement.