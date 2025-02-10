Babesleaga Group AE : Week 4 : Results and Standings

Welcome my friends to the Babes that never end.

Results

Standings

Contestant Record Points Average Points Against Average Score Alicia Silverstone 4 – 0 – 0 329 82.25 132 82.25-33.00 Demi Moore 4 – 0 – 0 326 81.50 103 81.50-25.75 Sharon Stone 3 – 1 – 0 299 74.75 154 74.75-38.50 Cathy Lee Crosby 2 – 2 – 0 296 74.00 164 74.00-41.00 Drew Barrymore 1 – 3 – 0 157 39.25 288 39.25-72.00 Julia Roberts 1 – 3 – 0 157 39.25 276 39.25-69.00 Susan Sarandon 1 – 3 – 0 151 37.75 294 37.75-73.50 Meryl Streep 0 – 4 – 0 63 15.75 352 15.75-88.00

Week 5

10:00 am Alicia Silverstone vs Demi Moore

2:00 pm Drew Barrymore vs Cathy Lee Crosby

6:00 pm Julia Roberts vs Susan Sarandon

8:00 pm Sharon Stone vs Meryl Streep

