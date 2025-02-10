Babesleaga Group AE : Week 4 : Results and Standings

Welcome my friends to the Babes that never end.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Alicia Silverstone
|4 – 0 – 0
|329
|82.25
|132
|82.25-33.00
|Demi Moore
|4 – 0 – 0
|326
|81.50
|103
|81.50-25.75
|Sharon Stone
|3 – 1 – 0
|299
|74.75
|154
|74.75-38.50
|Cathy Lee Crosby
|2 – 2 – 0
|296
|74.00
|164
|74.00-41.00
|Drew Barrymore
|1 – 3 – 0
|157
|39.25
|288
|39.25-72.00
|Julia Roberts
|1 – 3 – 0
|157
|39.25
|276
|39.25-69.00
|Susan Sarandon
|1 – 3 – 0
|151
|37.75
|294
|37.75-73.50
|Meryl Streep
|0 – 4 – 0
|63
|15.75
|352
|15.75-88.00
Week 5
- 10:00 am Alicia Silverstone vs Demi Moore
- 2:00 pm Drew Barrymore vs Cathy Lee Crosby
- 6:00 pm Julia Roberts vs Susan Sarandon
- 8:00 pm Sharon Stone vs Meryl Streep