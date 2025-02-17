Canceling Wasteful Government Contracts

Posted by on

“Welcome to the Renege-sense, Pal!”

.

Trumpus Fugit

.

When you’re in the majority

You get to set the priority:

Democrats weep

But then they sleep

With their Pressties in the sorority.

1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.