Caption This!

FRANKIE GOES TO HOLLYWOOD
Lickity Split.
That’s the long and the short of it…
He has high aspirations…
Things were going along just fine until her evil twin showed up…
Rolled jorts with white socks?
A scene from the 1971 movie, “They Might Be Giants” with George C. Scott and Joanne Woodward.
If you’ve never seen it, it’s free on Youtube and worth viewing!