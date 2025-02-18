Straight Line of the Day: I Named My Dog “Gubment.” It’s Appropriate, Because… Posted by Oppo on 18 February 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
… he ain’t nothin’ but a hound dog, cryin’ all the time…
He ain’t never caught a rabbit and he ain’t no friend of mine…
… he’s from the Gubment and he’s here to help.
…he don’t listen, lays around all the time, constantly begs or steals, and turns to bite me at the least provocation…
…because it sounds cooler than Spuds McKenzie, ex Secretary of the Canines Dept. (shutdown) 🐕
His parents are Democrats, illegal aliens, voted multiple times in 2024, get over $60,000 in free sh!t, and are actually dead.
… it just tickles me when I say, “Fetch”, and he actually does it…