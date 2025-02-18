D.C. Anti-Sunshine Band Posted by Oppo on 18 February 2025, 2:00 pm Hits that keep on coming: “Make a little up Do a little dance; Get Don tonight…” . And Trump’s response: “I’m your bogey man That’s what I am …” Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Kamala & the Salad Queens: “I’m goin’ nowhere, somebody help me
Somebody help me, yeah
I’m goin’ nowhere, somebody help me, yeah
I’m stayin’ aliiive…iive..iive…ive.”
I read a long time ago that his drummer went to prison for being a pedophile
It’s raining EOs
Hallelujah!
“Bogey” man? Actually I heard DJT was a pretty good golfer …
