D.C. Anti-Sunshine Band

Posted by on

Hits that keep on coming:

“Make a little up

Do a little dance;

Get Don tonight…”

.

And Trump’s response:

“I’m your bogey man

That’s what I am …”

6 Comments

    • I’ve heard a lot of stories in my time. They went along with the sound of a tinny piano, playing in the parlor downstairs. ‘Mister, I met a man once when I was a kid,’ they’d always begin.

      Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.