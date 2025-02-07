I’m Just Sick To My Core About Voting. I Truly Am.

1,449,054 More Votes Than Voters in 2022 in Unverified Voter Study of 7 States

Discern Report | February 04, 2025

United Sovereign Americans studied whether votes were counted from unverified identities in California, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, the group’s founder, Marly Hornik, reported for The Daily Caller News Foundation on Jan. 31.

Using official state records and voter identity verification, United Sovereign Americans analysts asked three questions:

* Does the voter exist?

* Did the voter live at the address they voted from in 2022?

* Were votes counted without any voter at all?

The group’s study concluded that there were 2,189,483 voters who voted in the seven states who do not exist, and 4,840,975 voters who voted from addresses they did not live at. Additionally, the seven states counted a total of 1,449,054 more votes than voters who voted.

That adds up to 21.6% of the total certified vote in just those seven states in the 2022 midterms, United Sovereign Americans said.

“Implementing universal voter ID is a common-sense solution that would help everyone.”