Pottery Corner

It occurred to me that I’ve never heard a poem dedicated to brassieres.

You should remedy that.

You have all weekend to work on it.

I realize no one likes assignments, especially over a weekend, so that makes this a two-fer. Heh.

  1. Have no fear
    Brassiere Man is near!
    We know that when there’s
    danger, never dispair
    Because we know that when
    there’s danger Brassiere Man is there…
    On the land, on the sea and in the air!

  4. 🎵 🎶 🎵 🎶
    You like the beer cups and I like the bra cups,
    You like to google and I like to ogle,
    The beer cups, the bra cups, to google, to ogle,
    Let’s call the whole thing off!

    You like the ham hocks, and I like the buttocks,
    You like your Elvis and I like her pelvis,
    the ham hocks, the buttocks, your Elvis, her pelvis,
    Let’s call the whole thing off!

    You like the kitties, and I like the titties,
    You like your whiskey and I like she’s frisky,
    the kitties, the titties, your whiskey, she’s frisky,
    Let’s take the whole brazier off!
    🎵 🎶 🎵 🎶

