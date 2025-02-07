Pottery Corner Posted by Oppo on 7 February 2025, 5:00 pm It occurred to me that I’ve never heard a poem dedicated to brassieres. You should remedy that. You have all weekend to work on it. I realize no one likes assignments, especially over a weekend, so that makes this a two-fer. Heh. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Have no fear
Brassiere Man is near!
We know that when there’s
danger, never dispair
Because we know that when
there’s danger Brassiere Man is there…
On the land, on the sea and in the air!
Adam
Never had’em
This is the way the sag ends
This is the way the sag ends
This is the way the sag ends
Not with a bind, cantilever …
🎵 🎶 🎵 🎶
You like the beer cups and I like the bra cups,
You like to google and I like to ogle,
The beer cups, the bra cups, to google, to ogle,
Let’s call the whole thing off!
You like the ham hocks, and I like the buttocks,
You like your Elvis and I like her pelvis,
the ham hocks, the buttocks, your Elvis, her pelvis,
Let’s call the whole thing off!
You like the kitties, and I like the titties,
You like your whiskey and I like she’s frisky,
the kitties, the titties, your whiskey, she’s frisky,
Let’s take the whole brazier off!
🎵 🎶 🎵 🎶