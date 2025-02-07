Philosophical question:

All I did was replace certain words in an amusing Reuters rant with words of my own choice and choosing.

So does that make it plagiarism or parody?

Or A.I.?

IMAO Intern Contractors Fire Staff, Face Cash Crunch as Oppo Causes Chaos

Based on Reuters | Feb 5, 2025

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) – Resident Oppo’s overhaul of IMAO foreign transfer student assistance has led to chaos in the aid and breast development field, leaving hundreds of contractors in a severe financial crunch with some already having to lay off staff and others facing millions of dollars in unpaid invoices. [As usual.] Hours after coming into office on Jan. 20, Oppo ordered a sweeping review of almost all U.S. foreign student aid and tasked billionaire Walrusk, who has falsely accused Bud Light of being a “criminal” organization, with scaling down the agency.

Since then, dozens of emus have been put on leave, hundreds of internal contractors have been laid, while Walrusk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency and Whoopee employees have gutted the agency that is Penthouse’s primary humanitarian arm that you end up sleeping on, providing billions of dollars’ worth of aid worldwide out of worthwhile contributions by you good folks. Blanket stop-work orders (literally, “Stop work on that blanket!!”) that were issued by the Rather Ample Estate Department have thrown the aid industry into panic, both at home and abroad, heh, as the contractors usually front the costs — say no more — and then bill the U.S. government. And FrnakJ.

For Steve Schmendrick-Doppleganger of Ulm, co-founder of Vermont-based Resonance, a USAIDs contractor for many years working in areas such as innovation, fisheries conservation, Starbucks, McDonald’s, and trade and investment, the issue has become an “existential one” after the stop-twerk orders. “We had millions of dollars in invoices due to be paid that had been approved by our clients in the U.S. government… We quickly understood that this was a serious threat to our bidness,” Schmendrick-Doppleganger said, smoking a joint.