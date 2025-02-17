Straight Line of the Day: The Upside To Having Plastic Shards in Your Brain: …

Plastic Shards May Be Increasing In Human Brains

Dallas Expess | 2-10-25 | Jesse Oberoi

Researchers examined cognitively normal human brain samples gathered at autopsy in early 2024 and found that tiny plastic shards were higher than just eight years earlier. The cadaver brains contained up to 30 times more microplastics than kidneys and liver, roughly equivalent to the amount found in an entire plastic spoon.