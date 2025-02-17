Straight Line of the Day: The Upside To Having Plastic Shards in Your Brain: …

Plastic Shards May Be Increasing In Human Brains
Dallas Expess | 2-10-25 | Jesse Oberoi
Researchers examined cognitively normal human brain samples gathered at autopsy in early 2024 and found that tiny plastic shards were higher than just eight years earlier. The cadaver brains contained up to 30 times more microplastics than kidneys and liver, roughly equivalent to the amount found in an entire plastic spoon.
… it will give the AI Nanobots raw materials to use, so that they don’t have to cannibalize your brain cells to make changes in there…
It seems as though, to me, that everything has been going downhill ever since the formation of the Plastic Ono Band. It was an omen.
… it’s so much better that the glass shards left after that last row I had down at pub…
…it makes me feel at one with the oceans…
It’s nice to know parts of me will last for millenia.
… Magneto will need to work harder to make his mind-control scheme work.
Did you know Magneto is 95
y.o. now and can still manipulate magnetic fields?!
Earth + plastic. ✔
Shards? With sharp, pointy ends that stab?
No wonder Democrats are pricks.
… less likely that I’ll be made into Soylent Green…
They must have heard that neuroplasticity is actually a good thing and just took it way too literal.
The Upside To Having Plastic Shards in Your Brain: …
You have none in yours, nya, nya, nya.
It’ll kill the brain-eating amoebas. I still die, of course. But it’s an honorable death.