Bond Girlathon : Wednesday : Week 3/5/2025 Results : New matches 3/12/2025

Guess what day today is. Come on, come on, you know what day it is. Bond Girlathon Wednesday! You weren’t thinking of anything else, were you?

Results

Kell Tyler vs Carmen du Sautoy
194718

Carey Lowell vs Fracoise Therry
192149

Week of 3/12/2025

Match 1

Barbara Bach (Anya Amasova) vs Talisa Soto (Lupe Lamora)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Barbara Bach2 – 0 – 0345 – 1 – 28
Anya Amasova

Actress:Barbara Bach
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Synopsis:

Anya Amasova, code name ‘Triple X’, was a KGB agent working under General Gogol. She had the same mission as Bond, to retrieve stolen microfilms for a submarine tracking system. After half co-operating and half getting in the way of each other, Bond and Amasova meet their bosses at the Egyptian HQ, who tell them that MI6 and the KGB are now co-operating, and the two should work together.

Barbara Bach

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Talisa Soto1 – 1 – 0208 – 5 – 317
Lupe Lamora

Actress:Talisa Soto
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Licence to Kill (1989)

Synopsis:

Lupe Lamora was the mistress of drug baron Franz Sanchez. Lupe frequently slept around, and Sanchez went to deal with one of her lovers in Florida, getting himself arrested by the DEA in the process. Bond met Lupe unintentionally when trying to kill someone aboard her boat. They met again at a casino, and Bond forced Lupe into taking him upstairs to meet Sanchez. Although Lupe was a love interest, Bond left her at the end of film to be with Pam Bouvier.

Talisa Soto

Who do you prefer?
48 votes · 48 answers
Match 2

Sue Vanner (Log Cabin Girl) vs Eva Green (Vesper Lynd)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Sue Vanner1 – 1 – 0236 – 2 – 100
Log Cabin Girl

Actress:Sue Vanner
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Synopsis:

The log cabin girl, played by Sue Vanner, was a KGB agent, and a lover of James Bond. While Bond and the girl were curled up under some furs on the floor of an isolated log cabin, M sent a message to Bond’s wrist watch that he was needed at once at HQ. As Bond got up to leave, the girl said “But James, I need you.”, to which Bond replied “So does England.” After he left, the girl radioed to KGB henchmen that Bond had let.

Sue Vanner

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Eva Green2 – 0 – 0408 – 2 – 169
Vesper Lynd

Actress:Eva Green
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:Casino Royale (2006)

Synopsis:

Vesper Lynd worked for Her Majesty’s Treasury, and was assigned to manage the funds lent to Bond for his poker game with villain Le Chiffre. She got caught up with a vicious fight between Bond and Steven Obanno, that ended in Obanno’s bloody death. Bond found Vesper sitting shivering and fully dressed in the shower, trying to wash away the blood. He comforted her, and the two bonded. When Bond was poisoned by Le Chiffre, Vesper came to Bond’s aid and saved his life. Later in the film, the pair were captured, and Vesper spared Bond’s life in a series of events that led to the end of her own.

Eva Green

Who do you prefer?
46 votes · 46 answers
3 Comments

