Democrats Are Stupid, Too

Heh.

Dem Rep. McClellan: ‘Only Way’ to Ban Biological Men from Women’s Sports Is to Pull Down Pants

Breitbart ^ | 3/8/25 | Ian Hanchett

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Jennifer McClellan (D-VA) claimed that the “only way” to enforce bans on biological men in women’s sports is for “people in schools to pull children’s pants down to determine what sex they are.”

Host Leland Vittert asked how Democrats can say they’re a big tent who are in touch with America when no Democrats in the Senate voted to ban biological men from women’s sports.

McClellan answered, “I don’t think that the American people want school professionals pulling their children’s pants down to determine what sports team they should play on.”