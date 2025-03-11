Biden Is Stupid Posted by Oppo on 11 March 2025, 5:00 pm Do the Democrats want to trot him out and put him on exhibit now? The man they proposed to run against Trump as the leader of the free world for four more years? Mr. Sharp As A Tic-Tac. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
They won’t trot him out though.
It’s like when Putin trotted Boris Yeltsin out again. He just wasn’t communist enough.
Well trot probably isn’t the right verb.