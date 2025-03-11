Can You Sue The Love Boat for False Advertising? Posted by Oppo on 11 March 2025, 3:00 pm For instance, what if the only nibble you get is from Gopher? I wanted Julie, dammit! Or Charo. The theme song can rightfully be construed as a promissory note. It even uses the word “promises,” for God’s sake. Open and shut case, Your Honor. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Was Charo on The Love Boat?
Every mid-level celebrity of that era was on the Love Boat at least once…
I wasn’t on the Love Boat and I’m Gene Simmons.
I admire your adherence to monetizing everything about your persona and band.
Was it because the payout wasn’t big enough?
Hey man I’m Jewish, of course the payout is never big enough. 💰
I think you’re thinking of Battlestar Galactica.
I wasn’t allowed on the love boat. Something about my shoes not meeting the dress code.
So your lawyer and their lawyers get together. They admit to some exaggerations. The ad firm’s been fired. A deal is made. You get a free ticket. In steerage. On the Like Boat.
Like, it’s boring and old
Come aboard, please excuse the mold
Like, life without parole
Live with it, your room’s in the hold