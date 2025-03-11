Can You Sue The Love Boat for False Advertising?

Posted by on

For instance, what if the only nibble you get is from Gopher?

I wanted Julie, dammit! Or Charo.

The theme song can rightfully be construed as a promissory note. It even uses the word “promises,” for God’s sake. Open and shut case, Your Honor.

8 Comments

  3. So your lawyer and their lawyers get together. They admit to some exaggerations. The ad firm’s been fired. A deal is made. You get a free ticket. In steerage. On the Like Boat.

    Like, it’s boring and old
    Come aboard, please excuse the mold
    Like, life without parole
    Live with it, your room’s in the hold

    3
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.