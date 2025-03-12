Straight Line of the Day: Other Notable False Promises By Politicians: …

More Fake Promises: Former British PM Sunak Regrets ‘Stop the Boats’ Migration Pledge

Breitbart | 03/07/2025 | Kurt Zindulka

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has admitted that his government was not in a position to actually fulfil his promise to the public of ending the illegal migrant crisis in the English Channel while expressing regret over the “stop the boats” slogan.

In yet another admission from the so-called Conservative Party of misleading the public on promises to cut immigration, former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak admitted this week that his “stop the boats” pledge was “too stark” and that it couldn’t actually be delivered.