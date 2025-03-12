Decent Rack, Though Posted by Oppo on 12 March 2025, 3:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I feel sorry for her fiancee, some tall red headed Loser that looks like Paul Bunyon. Yeah we’ll see how long that lasts..I say that not knowing for sure if he’s a Commie or not.
Autocorrect can suck sometimes. It didn’t tell me it’s spelled Bunyan and not Bunyon. Maybe it’s because I had a bunion once. Won’t sleep good tonite 💤 now.
She tosses around the word “corrupt” a lot for somone with no net worth 5 years ago who is now worth close to $40 million dollars. On a $174,000 a year salary.
Yeabut her rack has started wondering.
Get it back GET IT BACK!!
Keep making names, girl. Don’t forget yours on the list.