Eeek! I've Just Discovered I'm Stalking Myself! Posted by Oppo on 12 March 2025, 5:00 pm No matter where I go, there I am.
I think you’re misunderstanding the corporate suggestion to do some “Oppo research”…
Here in Texas stalking is a felony punishable by lethal ingestion of red hot chili peppers. 🌶️