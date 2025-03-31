Bwa-Ha-Ha-Ha!

Over 4 million Gen Zers are jobless—and experts blame colleges for ‘worthless degrees’ and a system of broken promises for the rising number NEETs

Fortune via Yahoo | 03 25 2025 | Preston Fore

Over 4 million Gen Zers are not in school or work in the U.S. and in the U.K. 100,000 young people joined the NEETs cohort. But it’s not generational laziness that’s to blame. Experts are taking swipes at “worthless degrees” and a system that “is failing to deliver on its implicit promise.”

There’s been a mass derailment when it comes to Gen Z and their careers: about a quarter of young people are now deemed NEETs—meaning they are no longer in education, employment, or training.

While some Gen Zers may fall into this category because they are taking care of a family member, many have become frozen out of the increasingly tough job market where white-collar jobs are becoming seemingly out of reach.

In the U.S., this translates to an estimated over 4.3 million young people not in school or work. Across the pond in the U.K., the situation is also only getting worse, with the number of NEET young people rising by over 100,000 in the last year alone.