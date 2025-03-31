Government Launches Kamikaze Drones Against IMAO Posted by Oppo on 31 March 2025, 5:00 pm Doesn’t Realize There Is No Central IMAO Location Discusses It On SnapChat With Besties Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Because of IMAO’s Gurrella Warfare Tactics no targets were hit except for an actual Target Store in NY and 3 of 11 remaining ANTIFA members perished in Oregon
It’s a good thing the location of the Intern’s lounge is a secret or we’d have no Interns. (Not that I’ve ever seen them or been to the lounge. Grrrrr…. 😠)
With apologies to Augustus DeMorgan…
Big drones have little drones beneath their wings to fight ’em,
And little drones have littler drones, and so ad infinitum.
Hide the bacon! They gotta be after our bacon!
Luckily Hesgeth always adds us to the Signal chats.