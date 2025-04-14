Babesleaga Group AF : Week 6 : Results and Standings

This is it, final round and then on to a divisional playoff.

Results

Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Lynda Carter6 – 0 – 049181.8315481.83 – 25.67
Catherine Bach5 – 1 – 043672.6725772.67 – 42.83
Deidre Hall4 – 2 – 039265.3337865.33 – 63.00
Loni Anderson3 – 3 – 040467.3326967.33 – 44.83
Susan Anton3 – 3 – 039666.0032466.00 – 54.00
Lynda Day George1 – 4 – 124140.1744640.17 – 74.33
Pamela Hensley1 – 5 – 018931.5049131.50 – 81.83
Charo0 – 5 – 121535.8344535.83 – 74.16

Final week

  • 10:00 am Deidre Hall vs Catherine Bach
  • 2:00 pm Pamela Hensley vs Susan Anton
  • 6:00 pm Loni Anderson vs Charo
  • 8:00 pm Lynda Day George vs Lynda Carter

