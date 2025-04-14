Babesleaga Group AF : Week 6 : Results and Standings

This is it, final round and then on to a divisional playoff.

Results

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Lynda Carter

Charo 64 votes · 64 answers Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Pamela Hensley

Loni Anderson 97 votes · 97 answers Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Susan Anton

Deidre Hall 149 votes · 149 answers Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Catherine Bach

Lynda Day George 111 votes · 111 answers Vote

Standings

Contestant Record Points Average Points Against Average Score Lynda Carter 6 – 0 – 0 491 81.83 154 81.83 – 25.67 Catherine Bach 5 – 1 – 0 436 72.67 257 72.67 – 42.83 Deidre Hall 4 – 2 – 0 392 65.33 378 65.33 – 63.00 Loni Anderson 3 – 3 – 0 404 67.33 269 67.33 – 44.83 Susan Anton 3 – 3 – 0 396 66.00 324 66.00 – 54.00 Lynda Day George 1 – 4 – 1 241 40.17 446 40.17 – 74.33 Pamela Hensley 1 – 5 – 0 189 31.50 491 31.50 – 81.83 Charo 0 – 5 – 1 215 35.83 445 35.83 – 74.16

Final week

10:00 am Deidre Hall vs Catherine Bach

2:00 pm Pamela Hensley vs Susan Anton

6:00 pm Loni Anderson vs Charo

8:00 pm Lynda Day George vs Lynda Carter

Like this: Like Loading...