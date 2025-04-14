Babesleaga Group AF : Week 6 : Results and Standings

This is it, final round and then on to a divisional playoff.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Lynda Carter
|6 – 0 – 0
|491
|81.83
|154
|81.83 – 25.67
|Catherine Bach
|5 – 1 – 0
|436
|72.67
|257
|72.67 – 42.83
|Deidre Hall
|4 – 2 – 0
|392
|65.33
|378
|65.33 – 63.00
|Loni Anderson
|3 – 3 – 0
|404
|67.33
|269
|67.33 – 44.83
|Susan Anton
|3 – 3 – 0
|396
|66.00
|324
|66.00 – 54.00
|Lynda Day George
|1 – 4 – 1
|241
|40.17
|446
|40.17 – 74.33
|Pamela Hensley
|1 – 5 – 0
|189
|31.50
|491
|31.50 – 81.83
|Charo
|0 – 5 – 1
|215
|35.83
|445
|35.83 – 74.16
Final week
- 10:00 am Deidre Hall vs Catherine Bach
- 2:00 pm Pamela Hensley vs Susan Anton
- 6:00 pm Loni Anderson vs Charo
- 8:00 pm Lynda Day George vs Lynda Carter