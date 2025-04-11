Bond Girlathon Friday : Week 4/4/2025 Results : Matches for 4/11/2025

Hi there students. Ready for your multiple choice test today? I hope you’ve been boning up for it.
Results
|Ursula Andress
|No Preference
|Eunice Gayson
|162
|0
|40
|Lana Wood
|No Preference
|Zena Marshall
|184
|0
|20
Matches for 4/11/2025
Match 1
Daniela Bianchi (Tatiana Romanova) vs Lola Larson (Bambi)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Daniela Bianchi
|1 – 0 – 0
|172 – 3 – 30
Actress: Daniela Bianchi Nationality: Italian Bond Movie: From Russia With Love (1963)
Synopsis:
Tatiana Romanova worked for the Soviet Embassy in Istanbul, and was coerced by the deadly Rosa Klebb into a mission to seduce James Bond and (unknowingly) lead him to his death. She helped Bond steal a Lektor decoding machine, and the pair escaped on the Orient Express train. After a failed assassination attempt by henchman Red Grant, Klebb tried to personally kill Bond, but Tatiana’s loyalty to Bond won out.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Lola Larson
|0 – 1 – 0
|57 – 7 – 113
Actress: Lola Larson Nationality: American Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Synopsis:
Bambi and Thumper were the two gymnastic bodyguards holding Willard Whyte prisoner in his Las Vegas villa. When Bond enters to rescue Whyte, he meets Bambi and Thumper, who introduce themselves, and then take it in turns to attack Bond, somewhat playfully.
Match 2
Martine Beswick (Zora, Paula Caplan) vs Trina Parks (Thumper)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Martine Beswick
|0 – 1 – 0
|60 – 0 – 111
Actress: Martine Beswick Nationality: English Bond Movie: From Russia With Love (1963)
Synopsis:
Head of Station in Istanbul, Kerim Bey, took Bond to a gypsy camp, where the two girls Vida and Zora were to fight to the death over a man. Zora was played by Martine Beswick, who would return 3 years later to play another Bond girl in Thunderball.
Actress: Martine Beswick Nationality: Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Paula Caplan was Bond’s liaison in Nassau. She was played by Martine Beswick, who had previously played Bond girl Zora in From Russia With Love. Paula helped Bond to make contact with Domino Derval, but met her end after being captured by SPECTRE agents, taking a cyanide pill to avoid torture.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Trina Parks
|0 – 1 – 0
|12 – 3 – 194
Actress: Trina Parks Nationality: American Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Synopsis:
Thumper and Bambi attack Bond, kicking him and using their martial art skills to overcome him. Bond was at a loss, the two girls too nimble for him. However, Thumper and Bambi then throw Bond into a pool, and they lose their advantage, Bond managing to push their heads underwater until they give in and reveal where Willard Whyte is being kept.
