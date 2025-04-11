Bond Girlathon Friday : Week 4/4/2025 Results : Matches for 4/11/2025

Actress: Trina Parks Nationality: American Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Synopsis:

Thumper and Bambi attack Bond, kicking him and using their martial art skills to overcome him. Bond was at a loss, the two girls too nimble for him. However, Thumper and Bambi then throw Bond into a pool, and they lose their advantage, Bond managing to push their heads underwater until they give in and reveal where Willard Whyte is being kept.