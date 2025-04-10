Aging former research chimps move to Chimp Haven
NPR | 04/10/2025 | Nell Greenfieldboyce
…
“There are no more chimps at Alamogordo,” Smith says.
I mean, what’s up with that reporter’s name? I checked, and that’s the way it is.
Aging former research chimps move to Chimp Haven
NPR | 04/10/2025 | Nell Greenfieldboyce
…
“There are no more chimps at Alamogordo,” Smith says.
I mean, what’s up with that reporter’s name? I checked, and that’s the way it is.
Were the bananas boxed properly?
They were trained by Cuss D’Amato.
Is that where they sent George W. Bush?
“There are no more chimps at Alamogordo,”
No? But I bet there are still plenty of bureaucrats and Democrats..