Straight Line of the Day: What Would You Do With 5,000 Ants?

Belgian Teenagers Found With 5,000 Ants to Be Sentenced by Kenyan Court in Two Weeks

Euronews | 23/04/2025 | Gavin Blackburn

The two men had entered Kenya on a tourist visa and were staying in a guest house in the western town of Naivasha. Their lawyer said that her clients did not know what they were doing was illegal.

Two Belgian teenagers who were found with thousands of ants valued at more than €8,000 and allegedly destined for European and Asian markets will be sentenced in two weeks, a Kenyan magistrate has said. Njeri Thuku, sitting at the court in Kenya’s main airport, said she would not rush the case but would take time to review environmental impact and psychological reports filed in court before passing sentence on 7 May.