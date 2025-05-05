Show yourself!

- United States4,326
- Indonesia71
- Canada60
- United Kingdom22
- Germany21
- India11
- Finland11
- China10
Last seven days we had visitors from these top countries. So unlurk and let us know from which you hail. We won’t bite, unless you want us to, grrrrrrr.
Hi! I from Kazakhstan!
I arrive in America’s airport with clothings, US dollars, and a jar of gypsy tears to protect me from AIDS.
“They told me I will soon be able to show myself to AOC wearing American made trenchcoat”!
My country send me to United States to make movie-film. Please, come and see my film. If it not success, I will be execute. 😭
Odd, there is no one from Kazakhstan on the list. You a deportable illegal to IMAO?
And no one from the Moon yet.
Is that because we keep threatening to nuke it and they’re mad at us?
The cuisine of almost all of those countries is best avoided.
You eat our food rong time. No microprastics, okay? No toxic chemicals, Joe. Okay, a little bit BPA and Dioxins. You no worry. Okay? Eat Chinese noodle now.
Between China and India, you’re talking about, what, maybe a quarter of the planet’s population? At any given time or place, there’s a pretty good probability you’re being visited by one of them. No fair turning around right now or checking under the seat cushion.
No Italy??
Gotta love, “Leave the gun. Take the cannoli.”