Babesleaga Division 4 Winners : Week 2 : Results and Standings

Posted by on

Week two in the books and an announcement. I’ll be out of town Memorial Day weekend so there will be an interruption in the schedule. What it is has not been determined. Heads up.

Results

Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Barbara Eden2 – 0 – 019095.003795.00 – 18.50
Lynda Carter2 – 0 – 016884.004184.00 – 20.50
Valerie Bertinelli2 – 0 – 016381.505681.50 – 28.00
Alicia Silverstone1 – 1 – 010452.0010252.00 – 51.00
Jayma Mays1 – 1 – 09949.5010849.50 – 54.00
Greta Garbo0 – 2 – 05125.5015925.50 – 79.50
Selena Gomez0 – 2 – 03718.5015718.50 – 78.50
Britney Spears0 – 2 – 03718.5018918.50 – 94.50

Week 3

  • 10:00 am Greta Garbo vs Britney Spears
  • 2:00 pm Alicia Silverstone vs Lynda Carter
  • 6:00 pm Selena Gomez vs Barbara Eden
  • 8:00 pm Valerie Bertinelli vs Jayma Mays

