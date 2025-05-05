Babesleaga Division 4 Winners : Week 2 : Results and Standings

Week two in the books and an announcement. I’ll be out of town Memorial Day weekend so there will be an interruption in the schedule. What it is has not been determined. Heads up.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Barbara Eden
|2 – 0 – 0
|190
|95.00
|37
|95.00 – 18.50
|Lynda Carter
|2 – 0 – 0
|168
|84.00
|41
|84.00 – 20.50
|Valerie Bertinelli
|2 – 0 – 0
|163
|81.50
|56
|81.50 – 28.00
|Alicia Silverstone
|1 – 1 – 0
|104
|52.00
|102
|52.00 – 51.00
|Jayma Mays
|1 – 1 – 0
|99
|49.50
|108
|49.50 – 54.00
|Greta Garbo
|0 – 2 – 0
|51
|25.50
|159
|25.50 – 79.50
|Selena Gomez
|0 – 2 – 0
|37
|18.50
|157
|18.50 – 78.50
|Britney Spears
|0 – 2 – 0
|37
|18.50
|189
|18.50 – 94.50
Week 3
- 10:00 am Greta Garbo vs Britney Spears
- 2:00 pm Alicia Silverstone vs Lynda Carter
- 6:00 pm Selena Gomez vs Barbara Eden
- 8:00 pm Valerie Bertinelli vs Jayma Mays