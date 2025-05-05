Babesleaga Division 4 Winners : Week 2 : Results and Standings

Week two in the books and an announcement. I’ll be out of town Memorial Day weekend so there will be an interruption in the schedule. What it is has not been determined. Heads up.

Results

Standings

Contestant Record Points Average Points Against Average Score Barbara Eden 2 – 0 – 0 190 95.00 37 95.00 – 18.50 Lynda Carter 2 – 0 – 0 168 84.00 41 84.00 – 20.50 Valerie Bertinelli 2 – 0 – 0 163 81.50 56 81.50 – 28.00 Alicia Silverstone 1 – 1 – 0 104 52.00 102 52.00 – 51.00 Jayma Mays 1 – 1 – 0 99 49.50 108 49.50 – 54.00 Greta Garbo 0 – 2 – 0 51 25.50 159 25.50 – 79.50 Selena Gomez 0 – 2 – 0 37 18.50 157 18.50 – 78.50 Britney Spears 0 – 2 – 0 37 18.50 189 18.50 – 94.50

Week 3

10:00 am Greta Garbo vs Britney Spears

2:00 pm Alicia Silverstone vs Lynda Carter

6:00 pm Selena Gomez vs Barbara Eden

8:00 pm Valerie Bertinelli vs Jayma Mays

