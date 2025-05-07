Straight Line of the Day: The Next Step After 3-D Printed Calamari: …

Posted by on

Scientists Create 3D-Printed Calamari With More Protein Than Real Squid
Study Finds | April 28, 2025 | Poornima Vijayan and Dejian Huang, National University of Singapore

Scientists successfully 3D printed plant-based calamari rings using mung bean protein and microalgae, creating a seafood alternative that closely matches real squid in texture and even surpasses it in protein content.

19 Comments

  7. Quantum calamari. If you know what it is, you can’t find it. If you bump into it, you don’t know what it is. Lock it in a box with a carving knife, it becomes 50% squid, 50% calamari. But never unlock the box, because it’ll turn into an angry squid with a knife. No bueno.

    2
    Reply to this comment

    • I once wrestled with an angry squid off the coast of St. Lucia and the squid had 9 knives coming at me somewhere between half-light speed and light speed but my speargun- spear struck him right in the eyeball, or at least I think that was his eyeball…and I escaped back to the catamaran with a dude handing me a Pina Colada while laughing uncontrollably.

      2
      Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.