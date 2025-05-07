Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results for 4/30/2025 : New Matches for 5/7/2025

Marilyn Monroe

We move along to some new matches. Also, please note, with the Walrus going on vacation at the end of the month the matches will probably be skipped for one week. It is what it is.

Results

Britt EklandNo PreferenceGrace Jones
249012

Maud AdamsNo PreferenceMary Stovin
164334

Matches for 5/7/2025

Match 1

Carmen du Sautoy (Saida) vs Fiona Fullerton (Pola Ivanova)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Carmen du Sautoy0 – 3 – 047 – 8 – 605
Saide

Actress:Carmen du Sautoy
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Synopsis:

Saida was a Lebanese belly dancer, and the ex-lover of agent 002, Bill Fairbanks. When Fairbanks is found dead, Bond visits Saida to find out what happened. Saida mentions that she found the bullet that killed Fairbanks and now uses it as a lucky charm belly button. Bond tries to casually steal the bullet, but after getting hit on the back by the club bouncer, he swallows it by mistake.

Carmen du Sautoy

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Fiona Fullerton1 – 2 – 0375 – 5 – 382
Pola Ivanova

Actress:Fiona Fullerton
Nationality:Nigerian
Bond Movie:A View To a Kill (1985)

Synopsis:

Pola Ivanova was a KGB agent working for General Gogol. She recorded incriminating evidence of Max Zorin, and escaped with a tape of it. Bond had followed her, and a struggle ensued, until they both realized that they knew one another from a prior mission. They went to a spa and spent the evening in a hot tub together. While Bond took a shower, Pola snook out with the tape, only to realize later that Bond had switched it for a fake.

Fiona Fullerton

Who do you prefer?
32 votes · 32 answers
Vote

Match 2

Francoise Therry (Chew Mee) vs Maryam d’Abo (Kara Milovy)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Francoise Therry1 – 2 – 0115 – 3 – 429

Actress:Francoise Therry
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Synopsis:

Chew Mee was a mistress of businessman Hai Fat. While visiting Hai Fat, Bond first saw sight of her while she was swimming naked in the palaces’ pool. Bond asked how the water was, and Chew Mee responded that he should come in and find out. Chew Mee had only a brief appearance, and Bond didn’t make it into the pool.

Francoise Therry

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Maryam d’Abo2 – 1 – 0340 – 2 – 370
Kara Milovy

Actress:Maryam d’Abo
Nationality:Dutch
Bond Movie:The Living Daylights (1987)

Synopsis:

Kara Milovy was the girlfriend of Georgi Koskov, a traitor playing both sides in the cold war. Koskov pretended to defect to the West, and got Milovy to shoot blanks at him to make it look more real. He knew that she would be assassinated by Bond, who was assigned to protect Koskov. However, Bond noticed she wasn’t a professional, and he didn’t kill her. When Koskov was discovered to be a traitor, Bond met Milovy posing as a friend of Koskovs. He gained her trust and revealed his identity, gaining a brave ally for his mission.

Maryam d’Abo

Who do you prefer?
29 votes · 29 answers
Vote

One Comment

