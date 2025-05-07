Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results for 4/30/2025 : New Matches for 5/7/2025

We move along to some new matches. Also, please note, with the Walrus going on vacation at the end of the month the matches will probably be skipped for one week. It is what it is.
Results
|Britt Ekland
|No Preference
|Grace Jones
|249
|0
|12
|Maud Adams
|No Preference
|Mary Stovin
|164
|3
|34
Matches for 5/7/2025
Match 1
Carmen du Sautoy (Saida) vs Fiona Fullerton (Pola Ivanova)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Carmen du Sautoy
|0 – 3 – 0
|47 – 8 – 605
Actress: Carmen du Sautoy Nationality: English Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Synopsis:
Saida was a Lebanese belly dancer, and the ex-lover of agent 002, Bill Fairbanks. When Fairbanks is found dead, Bond visits Saida to find out what happened. Saida mentions that she found the bullet that killed Fairbanks and now uses it as a lucky charm belly button. Bond tries to casually steal the bullet, but after getting hit on the back by the club bouncer, he swallows it by mistake.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Fiona Fullerton
|1 – 2 – 0
|375 – 5 – 382
Actress: Fiona Fullerton Nationality: Nigerian Bond Movie: A View To a Kill (1985)
Synopsis:
Pola Ivanova was a KGB agent working for General Gogol. She recorded incriminating evidence of Max Zorin, and escaped with a tape of it. Bond had followed her, and a struggle ensued, until they both realized that they knew one another from a prior mission. They went to a spa and spent the evening in a hot tub together. While Bond took a shower, Pola snook out with the tape, only to realize later that Bond had switched it for a fake.
Match 2
Francoise Therry (Chew Mee) vs Maryam d’Abo (Kara Milovy)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Francoise Therry
|1 – 2 – 0
|115 – 3 – 429
Actress: Francoise Therry Nationality: French Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Synopsis:
Chew Mee was a mistress of businessman Hai Fat. While visiting Hai Fat, Bond first saw sight of her while she was swimming naked in the palaces’ pool. Bond asked how the water was, and Chew Mee responded that he should come in and find out. Chew Mee had only a brief appearance, and Bond didn’t make it into the pool.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Maryam d’Abo
|2 – 1 – 0
|340 – 2 – 370
Actress: Maryam d’Abo Nationality: Dutch Bond Movie: The Living Daylights (1987)
Synopsis:
Kara Milovy was the girlfriend of Georgi Koskov, a traitor playing both sides in the cold war. Koskov pretended to defect to the West, and got Milovy to shoot blanks at him to make it look more real. He knew that she would be assassinated by Bond, who was assigned to protect Koskov. However, Bond noticed she wasn’t a professional, and he didn’t kill her. When Koskov was discovered to be a traitor, Bond met Milovy posing as a friend of Koskovs. He gained her trust and revealed his identity, gaining a brave ally for his mission.
I heard Shirley Eaton has a sister named Barely Eaton.