Science Stuff: Cable Bacteria Are Old Hat. A.I. Systems Will Live-Stream Bacteria, So They Don’t Need To Be Plugged Into Anything

Breakthrough Discovery: Scientists Find Organism That Transmits Electricity Like a Wire

Daily Galaxy | May 06, 2025

A newly discovered species of bacteria that conducts electricity like a living wire is shaking up the scientific world. Named Candidatus Electrothrix yaqonensis, the organism was found in Oregon’s Yaquina Bay mudflats and described in a study published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology. …

Unlike its microbial cousins, Ca. Electrothrix yaqonensis features pronounced surface ridges, up to three times wider than those of other cable bacteria. These ridges house highly conductive fibers made from rare nickel-based proteins, a previously unseen biological structure. …

The bacterium’s ability to transport electrons over long distances gives it an edge in the complex chemistry of marine sediments. These traits allow it to connect sulfide-rich layers deep in the mud with oxygen or nitrate at the surface, completing critical redox reactions.