Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results for 6/4/2025 and new Matches for 6/11/2025

June is busting out all over and we have the ladies to prove it.
Results
|Caroline Munro
|No Preference
|Talisa Soto
|152
|5
|56
|Eva Green
|No Preference
|Olga Bisera
|178
|3
|36
Matches for 6/11/2025
Match 1
Lois Chiles (Holly Goodhead) vs Catherian Murino (Solange Dimitrios)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Lois Chiles
|0 – 3 – 0
|191 – 1 – 345
Actress: Lois Chiles Nationality: American Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)
Synopsis:
Holly Goodhead was a CIA agent working undercover as an astronaut for the Hugo Drax organization. After spending the night together with Bond, the two met up at the top of Sugarloaf mountain in Rio. On the cable car ride down, Jaws tried to kill them, and Holly’s cover was blown. Bond managed to escape, and rescued Holly after the pair were almost killed in a rocket blast chamber. They went to space together and shot down Drax’s globes that contained fatal gases meant to kill the human race on Earth.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Catherina Murino
|1 – 2 – 0
|364 – 4 – 338
Actress: Catherina Murino Nationality: Italian Bond Movie: Casino Royale (2006)
Synopsis:
Solange Dimitrios was the wife of Alex Dimitrios, a villain working for Le Chiffre. She joined Alex at a poker table, but was dismissed for being several hours late, and instead sat bored at the bar. At the end of the evening, her husband’s Aston Martin DB5 was brought round by the valet, and she went to get in. However, Bond had won the car in their poker game, and he used his charm to tempt her back to his place for a drink.
Match 2
Corinne Clery (Corinne Dufour) vs Olga Kurylenko (Camille Montes)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Corinne Clery
|3 – 0 – 0
|336 – 2 – 151
Actress: Corinne Cléry Nationality: French Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)
Synopsis:
Corinne Dufour was Hugo Drax’s personal assistant and pilot. She flew Bond over Drax’s estate, giving him a guided tour of the Moonraker complex and flying him to meet Drax. After spending the night with Bond, Corinne revealed the location of Drax’s safe, where Bond photographed secret documents. Drax discovered this, and Corinne was killed by Drax’s vicious pack of dogs.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Olga Kurylenko
|2 – 1 – 0
|440 – 5 – 211
Actress: Olga Kurylenko Nationality: French Bond Movie: Quantum of Solace (2008)
Synopsis:
Camille Montes was a Bolivian agent who’s family was murdered by General Medrano. She slept with Medrano’s business acquaintance Dominic Greene to try and get close enough to Medrano to enact revenge. The plan failed and she was almost killed, so Camille teamed up with Bond to kill Medrano and Greene.
