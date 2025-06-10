If Someone Is Proud of Being Good At Their Job, Is That “Ableist”? Posted by Oppo on 10 June 2025, 4:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I prefer “able-blessed”…
A mafia leg-breaker who’s proud of his work is an ableist-disableist.
No, but that person may be accused of being an ableist by an envious idiot.
Yes.
And if you are proud of murdering your only brother out of jealousy, you are Abelist
It depends on what your definition of “is” is.
It means they pay taxes and not live on handouts from Uncle Sugar.