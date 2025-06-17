Cat: “Few people realize that Pepé Le Pew and I were tight buddies for a while but we became typical arrogant rich people and drifted apart.”
DamnCat visits Paris.
A typical French Canadian awaits news from the G7…
This *Cat-On-A-Hot-Tin-Roof* revival has a completely different feel…
One cool cat!
