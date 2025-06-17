Babesleaga Division 4 Winners : Final Results and Standings

Posted by on

Finally back up and running so I hope you can excuse the interruption due to unknown technical difficulties.

Let us congratulate our winner who is moving on up to the next level where the competition gets even tougher.

Winner

Results

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
97 votes · 97 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
115 votes · 115 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
105 votes · 105 answers
Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Who do you prefer?
128 votes · 128 answers
Vote

Final Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Barbara Eden7 – 0 – 068397.5717697.57 – 25.14
Valerie Bertinelli6 – 1 – 055679.4228379.42 – 40.42
Lynda Carter5 – 2 – 057682.2825882.28 – 36.85
Jayma Mays4 – 3 – 034849.7143549.71 – 62.14
Greta Grbo3 – 4 – 035050.0044050.00 – 62.85
Alicia Silverstone2 – 5 – 030944.1447344.14 – 67.57
Selena Gomez1 – 6 – 020729.5757829.57 – 82.57
Britney Spears0 – 7 – 019828.2859128.28 – 84.42

Week 1 Group AG

Starting Monday June 22, 2025.

  • 10:00 am Dina Meyer vs Laurie Holden
  • 2:00 pm Joely Richardson vs January Jones
  • 6:00 pm Anya Taylor-Joy vs Jenna Ortega
  • 8:00 pm EmmanuelleChriqui vs Jamie Murray

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.