Babesleaga Division 4 Winners : Final Results and Standings

Finally back up and running so I hope you can excuse the interruption due to unknown technical difficulties.
Let us congratulate our winner who is moving on up to the next level where the competition gets even tougher.
Winner
Results
Final Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Barbara Eden
|7 – 0 – 0
|683
|97.57
|176
|97.57 – 25.14
|Valerie Bertinelli
|6 – 1 – 0
|556
|79.42
|283
|79.42 – 40.42
|Lynda Carter
|5 – 2 – 0
|576
|82.28
|258
|82.28 – 36.85
|Jayma Mays
|4 – 3 – 0
|348
|49.71
|435
|49.71 – 62.14
|Greta Grbo
|3 – 4 – 0
|350
|50.00
|440
|50.00 – 62.85
|Alicia Silverstone
|2 – 5 – 0
|309
|44.14
|473
|44.14 – 67.57
|Selena Gomez
|1 – 6 – 0
|207
|29.57
|578
|29.57 – 82.57
|Britney Spears
|0 – 7 – 0
|198
|28.28
|591
|28.28 – 84.42
Week 1 Group AG
Starting Monday June 22, 2025.
- 10:00 am Dina Meyer vs Laurie Holden
- 2:00 pm Joely Richardson vs January Jones
- 6:00 pm Anya Taylor-Joy vs Jenna Ortega
- 8:00 pm EmmanuelleChriqui vs Jamie Murray