Science Thought Line of the Day: Where Is the Center of the Universe?

Bullseye: Where Is The Center Of The Universe?
Study Finds | June 12, 2025 | Rob Coyne, University of Rhode Island
… Part of the reason this can be so challenging to comprehend is because of the way the universe is described in the language of mathematics. The surface of the balloon has two dimensions, and the balloon’s interior has three, but the universe exists in four dimensions. Because it’s not just about how things move in space, but how they move in time.
Our brains are wired to think about space and time separately. But in the universe, they’re interwoven into a single fabric, called “space-time.” That unification changes the way the universe works relative to what our intuition expects. And this explanation doesn’t even begin to answer the question of how something can be expanding indefinitely – scientists are still trying to puzzle out what powers this expansion. So in asking about the center of the universe, we’re confronting the limits of our intuition. The answer we find – everything, expanding everywhere, all at once – is a glimpse of just how strange and beautiful our universe is.
I was always told by the Masons and the Illuminati that the center of the universe is located inside the Intern lounge at IMAO Headquarters…
I’m googling it right now on my experimental Trump Phone.
I’m pretty sure the center of the universe is at my house, probably still in bed. Just ask ’em.
This is like popping a giant waterballoon, then asking where the center of the splash is. Is it where the center of the balloon was, that started all of it? Is it at the center of mass? And most importantly, if you were on the surface of one of those drops, would you even be able to know what the total mass was or where all the water is, especially because it’ll all have changed before you ever finish measuring it.
What powers the expansion is easy. Big Bang, vaccuum of space, and Newton’s 3rd law.
From the linked article:
My apologies if your last paragraph was supposed to be a joke.
Potato, Potato. It’s a relativety thing. When you blow up a balloon, is a spot on the surface of that balloon moving? Relative to the spots next to it, no. Relative to the stuff around it, yes.
For them to say, ” it falsely imply that the expansion of the universe started from a single spot, which it didn’t”, seems a bit arrogant of an opinion, even for IMAO. It would imply multiple centers of the universe. Though that aligns with my wife and kids.
Whose to say if the galaxies are moving “through” the nothingness of space or that they are “being carried” into new nothing that wasn’t nothing before? Either way, momentum with nothing to act against it.
Actually, the spots on the surface of that balloon are moving relative to the spots “next” to them.
If you’re talking about an idealized 2-sphere with increasing radius, points on that sphere move further apart proportionally to the rate of increase in radius.
If you’re talking about a real life collection of molecules… while I don’t know enough details about materials science to say precisely what’s going on, I’m pretty sure that the molecules in the balloon average out to having a further mean distance between them, even if you restrict your sample to a narrow neighborhood, with possible exceptions if the initial neighborhood is small enough that it contains fewer than two molecules.
Since location is a constantly-evolving construct of the expanding space-time bubble, does anybody really know what time it is? Does anybody really care?
Wherever I happen to be at the moment
In an infinite universe isn’t every point in the center?
If it’s infinite then there is no center is how I see it.
What’s really amazing is the number of people who think cosmology is a science.
Science of makeup?
Yeah! They just make the stuff up. It’s unrefutable… not even wrong.
Just like cosmetology! 😊
I just figured it out using just a compass and protractor.
I don’t know, but it took the owl three licks to reach it.
The center of the Universe is in Pell City, Alabama. You can go anywhere in the Universe by going to Pell City and then turning left.