Dear Shabby: Posted by Oppo on 5 June 2025, 5:00 pm I know you won’t believe me, but I just came to work and found myself in the middle of an intern pillow fight. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Rule
First babe who sneezes has to take it all off.
(strictly enforced)