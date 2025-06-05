A painting by Frederic Leighton:
It starts off looking like a restful repose, doesn’t it?
But then when you gaze longer, you start to notice things: the nipple, of course, but also that weird left leg (can it come from the same hip?), and that weird right wrist. And then the ocean. Is that a volcano?
Leighton maintained that the woman’s circular pose originated with a tired model in his studio, but it is not a position that any person could hold for long…
That green blob in the lower left: Edvard Munch’s The Scream was created two years earlier, in 1893. Could this possibly have been a reference to it?
Flaming June triumphed at exhibition in 1895, but its moment in the sun was short. Leighton’s death the following year heralded the end of an era.
“Flaming June”?
Gives new (double) meaning to “Pride Month”
