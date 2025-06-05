Flaming June

A painting by Frederic Leighton:

It starts off looking like a restful repose, doesn’t it?

But then when you gaze longer, you start to notice things: the nipple, of course, but also that weird left leg (can it come from the same hip?), and that weird right wrist. And then the ocean. Is that a volcano?

Leighton maintained that the woman’s circular pose originated with a tired model in his studio, but it is not a position that any person could hold for long…

That green blob in the lower left: Edvard Munch’s The Scream was created two years earlier, in 1893. Could this possibly have been a reference to it?

Flaming June triumphed at exhibition in 1895, but its moment in the sun was short. Leighton’s death the following year heralded the end of an era.

