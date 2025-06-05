Straight Line of the Day: Wait — What Do Food Preparation and Assisted Suicide Have To Do With One Another?

Illinois rep. adds assisted suicide language into food prep bill as amendment

Live Action News | May 25, 2025 | Nancy Flanders

Legislators in Illinois are working to quietly legalize assisted suicide by attaching pro-assisted death language to a food preparation sanitation bill as an amendment.

Democratic Rep. Robyn Gabel has attached the stalled assisted suicide bill’s language to a food preparation safety bill as an amendment.

The assisted suicide language allows for people diagnosed with a “terminal illness” and given six months or less to live to be prescribed a deadly drug cocktail.

To diminish the act of physician-assisted killing for what it really is — suicide — the amendment stipulates that deaths “in accordance with this Act do not, for any purposes, constitute suicide, assisted suicide, euthanasia, mercy killing, homicide, murder, manslaughter, elder abuse or neglect, or any other civil or criminal violation under the law.”