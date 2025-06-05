Straight Line of the Day: Wait — What Do Food Preparation and Assisted Suicide Have To Do With One Another?

Illinois rep. adds assisted suicide language into food prep bill as amendment
Live Action News | May 25, 2025 | Nancy Flanders

Legislators in Illinois are working to quietly legalize assisted suicide by attaching pro-assisted death language to a food preparation sanitation bill as an amendment.

Democratic Rep. Robyn Gabel has attached the stalled assisted suicide bill’s language to a food preparation safety bill as an amendment.

The assisted suicide language allows for people diagnosed with a “terminal illness” and given six months or less to live to be prescribed a deadly drug cocktail.

To diminish the act of physician-assisted killing for what it really is — suicide — the amendment stipulates that deaths “in accordance with this Act do not, for any purposes, constitute suicide, assisted suicide, euthanasia, mercy killing, homicide, murder, manslaughter, elder abuse or neglect, or any other civil or criminal violation under the law.”

?????

I do not think those words mean what you think they mean.

13 Comments

  5. The answer would be obvious if you grew up on my mom’s cooking. Luckily, my body adapted and I can now consume almost anything with impunity. My older sister became a vegetarian as an act of self defense.

    1
    Reply to this comment

  12. …the amendment stipulates that deaths “in accordance with this Act do not, for any purposes, constitute suicide, assisted suicide, euthanasia, mercy killing, homicide, murder, manslaughter, elder abuse or neglect, or any other civil or criminal violation under the law.”

    Then, what the heck ARE they? These “deaths?”

    I’m confused.

    (Sounds like the writer of the amendment should go die already.)

    1
    Reply to this comment

