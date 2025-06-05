Walrus Return From Vacation Energized; Oppo Looks on in Concern Posted by Oppo on 5 June 2025, 7:30 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Walrus:
“When I get back from this mighty quest I have no need for sleep or rest. A wench by me side and a jug of Mead these are the things I most need.”
Walrus wearing navy dungarees? Uhhhhhhhh….
Not Oppo, though. Just a blue pullover. Slightly fashionable and in character…
(How about Musk and Trump goin’ at it, eh? It’s YUGE! The Innertubes are; lit up.)
Gonna need a bigger website..
Farewell and adieu to you Spanish Ladies
Farewell and adieu to you ladies of Spain;
For we’ve received orders for to sail for old England
(or: For we’re under orders for to sail for old England)
But we hope in a short time to see you again
(or: And we may never see you fair ladies again)
[Chorus]
We will rant and we’ll roar like true British sailors
We’ll rant and we’ll roar all on the salt seas
(Or: We’ll range and we’ll roam all on the salt seas)
Until we strike soundings in the channel of old England;
From Ushant to Scilly is thirty-five leagues
(variously 34, 35 and 45 leagues)
[Verse 2]
We hove our ship to with the wind from sou’west, boys
We hove our ship to, deep soundings to take;
(Or: We hove our ship to, for to make soundings clear)
‘Twas forty-five fathoms, with a white sandy bottom
So we squared our main yard and up channel did make
(Or: So we squared our main yard and up channel did steer)
[Chorus]
We will rant and we’ll roar like true British sailors
We’ll rant and we’ll roar all on the salt seas
(Or: We’ll range and we’ll roam all on the salt seas)
Until we strike soundings in the channel of old England;
From Ushant to Scilly is thirty-five leagues
(variously 34, 35 and 45 leagues)
[Verse 3]
The first land we sighted was calléd the Dodman
Next Rame Head off Plymouth, Start, Portland and Wight;
We sailed by Beachy, by Fairlight and Dover
(Or: We sailed by Beachy, by Fairley and Dungeness)
And then we bore up for the South Foreland light
(Or: Until we brought to by the South Foreland light)
[Chorus]
We will rant and we’ll roar like true British sailors
We’ll rant and we’ll roar all on the salt seas
(Or: We’ll range and we’ll roam all on the salt seas)
Until we strike soundings in the channel of old England;
From Ushant to Scilly is thirty-five leagues
(variously 34, 35 and 45 leagues)
[Verse 4]
Then the signal was made for the grand fleet to anchor
And all in the Downs that night for to lie;
Let go your shank painter, let go your cat stopper
Haul up your clewgarnets, let tacks and sheets fly!
[Chorus]
We will rant and we’ll roar like true British sailors
We’ll rant and we’ll roar all on the salt seas
(Or: We’ll range and we’ll roam all on the salt seas)
Until we strike soundings in the channel of old England;
From Ushant to Scilly is thirty-five leagues
(variously 34, 35 and 45 leagues)
[Verse 5]
Now let ev’ry man drink off his full bumper
And let ev’ry man drink off his full glass; (or: bowl)
We’ll drink and be jolly and drown melancholy
And here’s to the health of each true-hearted lass (or: soul)
[Chorus]
We will rant and we’ll roar like true British sailors
We’ll rant and we’ll roar all on the salt seas
(Or: We’ll range and we’ll roam all on the salt seas)
Until we strike soundings in the channel of old England;
From Ushant to Scilly is thirty-five leagues