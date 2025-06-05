Walrus Return From Vacation Energized; Oppo Looks on in Concern

Posted by on

4 Comments

  2. Walrus wearing navy dungarees? Uhhhhhhhh….

    Not Oppo, though. Just a blue pullover. Slightly fashionable and in character…

    (How about Musk and Trump goin’ at it, eh? It’s YUGE! The Innertubes are; lit up.)

    Reply to this comment

  4. Farewell and adieu to you Spanish Ladies
    Farewell and adieu to you ladies of Spain;
    For we’ve received orders for to sail for old England
    (or: For we’re under orders for to sail for old England)
    But we hope in a short time to see you again
    (or: And we may never see you fair ladies again)

    [Chorus]
    We will rant and we’ll roar like true British sailors
    We’ll rant and we’ll roar all on the salt seas
    (Or: We’ll range and we’ll roam all on the salt seas)
    Until we strike soundings in the channel of old England;
    From Ushant to Scilly is thirty-five leagues
    (variously 34, 35 and 45 leagues)

    [Verse 2]
    We hove our ship to with the wind from sou’west, boys
    We hove our ship to, deep soundings to take;
    (Or: We hove our ship to, for to make soundings clear)
    ‘Twas forty-five fathoms, with a white sandy bottom
    So we squared our main yard and up channel did make
    (Or: So we squared our main yard and up channel did steer)

    [Chorus]
    We will rant and we’ll roar like true British sailors
    We’ll rant and we’ll roar all on the salt seas
    (Or: We’ll range and we’ll roam all on the salt seas)
    Until we strike soundings in the channel of old England;
    From Ushant to Scilly is thirty-five leagues
    (variously 34, 35 and 45 leagues)
    See rock shows near Corona
    Get tickets as low as $72
    You might also like
    Castles Crumbling (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]
    Taylor Swift
    Foolish One (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]
    Taylor Swift
    6:16 in LA
    Kendrick Lamar
    [Verse 3]
    The first land we sighted was calléd the Dodman
    Next Rame Head off Plymouth, Start, Portland and Wight;
    We sailed by Beachy, by Fairlight and Dover
    (Or: We sailed by Beachy, by Fairley and Dungeness)
    And then we bore up for the South Foreland light
    (Or: Until we brought to by the South Foreland light)

    [Chorus]
    We will rant and we’ll roar like true British sailors
    We’ll rant and we’ll roar all on the salt seas
    (Or: We’ll range and we’ll roam all on the salt seas)
    Until we strike soundings in the channel of old England;
    From Ushant to Scilly is thirty-five leagues
    (variously 34, 35 and 45 leagues)

    [Verse 4]
    Then the signal was made for the grand fleet to anchor
    And all in the Downs that night for to lie;
    Let go your shank painter, let go your cat stopper
    Haul up your clewgarnets, let tacks and sheets fly!

    [Chorus]
    We will rant and we’ll roar like true British sailors
    We’ll rant and we’ll roar all on the salt seas
    (Or: We’ll range and we’ll roam all on the salt seas)
    Until we strike soundings in the channel of old England;
    From Ushant to Scilly is thirty-five leagues
    (variously 34, 35 and 45 leagues)
    [Verse 5]
    Now let ev’ry man drink off his full bumper
    And let ev’ry man drink off his full glass; (or: bowl)
    We’ll drink and be jolly and drown melancholy
    And here’s to the health of each true-hearted lass (or: soul)

    [Chorus]
    We will rant and we’ll roar like true British sailors
    We’ll rant and we’ll roar all on the salt seas
    (Or: We’ll range and we’ll roam all on the salt seas)
    Until we strike soundings in the channel of old England;
    From Ushant to Scilly is thirty-five leagues

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.