Straight Line of the Day: “Pushing the Envelope? I’m Flushing / Crushing / Mushing the Envelope.” Examples: … Posted by Oppo on 14 June 2025, 12:00 pm
I didn’t know that email even had envelopes.
I once spilled some tea on an envelope, then I crumpled it up and got another… does that count?
Pushing the envelope from the outside – that’s mailing it in, while pushing the envelope from the inside is breaking out…if it’s sealed.
Are you sure you’re not smashing, bashing or lashing it?
That’s what I want to do. Smash the rioters, bash the Democrats and lash my neighbor’s …. ah… um… era… never mind.
Despite specific instructions not to do so, I have bent, folded, spindled, and mutilated envelopes.
Envelopes don’t misbehave around me anymore.
When it comes to envelopes I like to “Lick it and stick it” or else, “Grip it and rip it”.