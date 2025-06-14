Found During Expansion of IMAO HQ in Egypt

Posted by on

Oddly, I didn’t know we had an IMAO headquarters in Egypt. Oh, well. Live and learn.

Demolished it, of course, to make room for a bar.

Upper Left: Was that an intern sitting next to her Pharoah?

Nice boots!

Upper right: a guy bringing cotton underwear?

Three guys singing “Louie Louie.”

🎶🎶🎵

5 Comments

  3. Pingback: Sorta Blogless Sunday Pinup - Pirate's Cove » Pirate's Cove

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.